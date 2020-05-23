Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Technologies · 28 mins ago
Dell Vostro 14 3490 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i3 14" Laptop
$479 $579
free shipping

Apply coupon code "Sum579LT" to save a total of $348 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
  • 14" (1366 x 768) anti-glare LED display
  • 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "Sum579LT"
  • Expires 5/23/2020
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i3
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register