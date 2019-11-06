New
Dell Vostro 14 3490 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i3 14" Laptop
$479 $629
At $420 off list, that's almost half price! Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Apply coupon code "DBLT3SP" to get this price.
  • 10th-generation Intel i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1080p LED-backlit display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "DBLT3SP"
  • Expires 11/6/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
