Apply coupon code "LDLT449" to snag the discount and save $130 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) HD display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Chrome OS
- 4GB RAM and 16GB eMMC
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) anti-glare display
- Intel Celeron N4020 up to 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
Save on select laptops, backpacks, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a low by $154. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 12GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on monitors (from $109.99), printers (from $149.99), laptops (from $509.99), desktops (from $648.09), and more. Shop Now at HP
Shop games, laptops, desktops, processors, monitors, SSDs, and accessories. Shop Now at Newegg
- Up to $800 off Intel gaming PCs
- Get Marvel Avengers when you purchase a qualifying 9th or 10th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, or i9 processor-based device.
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Save on 17 different configurations - including desktops, laptops, all-in-one PCs, and servers - with prices starting at $539 after savings. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's $544 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
That's $492 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p1c4106
Coupon code "LDLT659" drops it to $554 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c4106
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Staples
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2719HR
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
Apply code "2020SEPTDEAL2" to save an extra $100 on Dell Optiplex desktops priced $399 or more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Sign In or Register