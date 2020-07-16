New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 14 3490 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i3 14" Laptop
$429 $756
free shipping

It's $327 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i3-10110U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution anti-glare display
  • 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i3 14 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register