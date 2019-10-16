New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 14 3490 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i3 14" Laptop
$429 $756
free shipping

That's $327 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit display
  • 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
