New
Dell Technologies · 56 mins ago
Dell Vostro 14 3400 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop
$599 $1,070
free shipping

It's $471 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register