Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 14 3400 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop
$529 $1,070
This recent release is $521 under list price, which is a massive discount for such a new model.

Update: It's now $529. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Published 3 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
