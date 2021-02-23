It's a savings of $244 and ties with Dell's Black Friday price as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake 4.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to save $417 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10710U 1.1GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $50 cheaper than the price we saw from Dell during Black Friday week. It's also a $30 drop in two weeks to the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- It's in Rose Gold only.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10710U 1.10GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touch display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $260 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply code "2021FEBDEAL2" to get this deal. Prices start at $549 after discount. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance items.
Save on a selection of over 300 laptops starting at $195. Use the coupons listed on the product pages to get the lowest prices. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo Ideapad Gemini Lake Celeron N4020 11" Laptop pictured for $195 via "IDEA1DB" ($45 off).
Apply code "FLASH5470" to save an extra 50% off 10 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb products come with a 100-day warranty.
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $539. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 10th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $949.99 after code "THINKPRESDAY" ($1,329 off).
Save on a selection of desktops and laptops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 10th Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $849.99 with code ($1,189 off list).
That's $19 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3006
That's the best deal we could find by $21. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1200x1200 dpi resolution
- 31 ppm print speed
- Model: B210/DNI
It's $779 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- functions as tablet or laptop
- Model: s007l33102n113us
It's $507 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
You'd pay over $107 more for a similar combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Apply code "50OFF699" to save $115 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB graphics
That's a $140 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: U2415
It's $55 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Celeron 4205U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
