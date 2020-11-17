New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 14 3400 11th-Gen. Laptop
$469 $784
  • This features a recently-released 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processor
  • 11th generation Intel i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake 4.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
