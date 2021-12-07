That's a savings of $521 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Apply code "VOSTRO40" to save $371 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
That's a savings of $964 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
That's 60% off and a savings of $2,074. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10850H 2.7GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia Quadro T2000 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: xctop755015usrf_vp
That's a savings of $121 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (with a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro)
Apply coupon code "MERRY14W" for a savings of $380 off list. That's $50 under our mention from a week ago and $478 less than Lenovo's eBay storefront. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 82N9S00A00
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- It's available for in-store pickup only and stock / availability varies by ZIP code.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
Save on 270 configurations. Prices start at $399. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 11th-Gen. i4 14" Laptop for $999 ($1,460 off).
Get up to 49% off on a selection of desktops, laptops, monitors, keyboards, gaming accessories, webcams, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That is a $678 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro
Save $401 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 i7-1195G7 1.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 13.4" 1920 x 1200 InfinityEdge display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smx13w11p2c3100p
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- height- and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: S2722DGM
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- It's backed by a 90-day Woot warranty.
- It's available in grade B refurb (scratch & dent) for this price or grade A for $10 more.
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) touch display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
Save $141 off the list price to get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB HDD
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- Windows 10 Pro (includes 11 Pro license)
That's $596 off, and comes with one year of ProSupport, which normally adds around $20. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro w/ Win 11 Pro License
Sign In or Register