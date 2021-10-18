That's $315 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $607 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
Save on a selection of 15 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Intel Celeron N4020 15.6" Laptop for $269 ($141 off).
That's $20 under our mention from last week, $131 under list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- You can upgrade to the Windows 10 Pro OS that comes with a Windows 11 Pro license for free. Select this under "Operating System".
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on a range of brands and configurations, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
It's a savings of $80 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2V2H8AV_1
Apply coupon code "HPDAYS5" to get this deal. That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $569.99. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save $150 off list price.
Update: It's now available for pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i3-1125G4 2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (includes a free upgrade to Windows 11)
- Model: 4C4B3UA#ABA
Take up to 45% off a range of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell OptiPlex 3080 10th-Gen. i5 SFF Desktop PC for $699 ($428 off).
That's $80 under our mention from two weeks ago and a $141 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $570 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- The pictured monitor is not included, only the stand. (This PC is designed to fit inside a custom monitor stand to look like an AIO PC.) Other stands that support larger monitors are available for purchase separately.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1145G7 2.6GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $37 under our mention from last month and a $648 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav5890w10ps05b7
That's $2,814 (60%) off list and the lowest price we could find. (Most sellers charge at least $2,300 for just the graphics card.) Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10850H 2.7GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 w/16GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit w/ English, French, and Spanish
That's a savings of $512. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
- Model: SMV3888W11PH5125
Use coupon code "SERVER42" for a savings of $399. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron G4930 Coffee Lake 3.2GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Model: pe_t140_13161_vi_vp
That's a savings of $1,970 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by new.techies via eBay
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1185G7 3GHz quad-core processor
- 13.4" 3456x2160 (3.5K) OLED touchscreen
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- Windows 10
Sign In or Register