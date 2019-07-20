New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop
$299 $780
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $481 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SMLBIZ299"
  • Expires 7/20/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i3 14 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register