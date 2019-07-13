New
Dell Small Business · 45 mins ago
$299 $780
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $481 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
New
Dell Small Business · 53 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop
$299 $780
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 3000 Intel Core Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $481 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: CAV143W10PC21089BV2
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron AMD A6 Dual 12" Laptop
$130 $230
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron Kaby Lake i3 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$300 $390
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$569 $1,141
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.4-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $569 with free shipping. That's $572 off and the lowest price we've seen for a Dell Vostro laptop with these specs. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Newegg · 1 day ago
Acer Swift 3 Kaby Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$500 $770
free shipping
Newegg offers the Acer Swift 3 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz Quad 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Gold for $529.99. Coupon code "EMCTCTE37" cuts it to $499.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $83. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 4 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Quad 16" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
Dell Small Business Black Friday in July Sale
from $130 for laptops
free shipping
Dell Small Business discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, servers, monitors, accessories, and more for its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Tips
- Laptops priced from $129.99.
- Desktops priced from $409.
New
Dell Small Business · 36 mins ago
Dell PowerEdge T30 Xeon Skylake E3 3.3GHz Mini Tower Server
$349 $797
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell PowerEdge T30 Intel Xeon Skylake E3 3.3GHz Mini Tower Server for $349 via coupon code "349T30". (The coupon should apply automatically.) With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $34.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Xeon E3-1225 v5 3.3GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- DVD burner
- HDMI, DisplayPort, & 10 external USB ports (6 USB 3.0)
- (operating system not included)
Dell Small Business · 23 hrs ago
Lexmark B2236dw Monochrome Laser Printer
$60 $160
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Lexmark B2236dw Monochrome Laser Printer for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Features
- up to 36 ppm print speed
- 600x600 dpi
- USB 2.0
- WiFi
- 250-sheet input tray
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 8GB RAM
$529 $928
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard
- Dell MS116 wired mouse
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 day ago
Dell Optiplex 7020 Desktops
from $129
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these. Shop Now
Tips
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
Dell Home · 7 hrs ago
Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Coffee Lake i7 8-Core Gaming Desktop
$1,127 $1,600
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop PC for $1,175.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that price to $1,126.99. With free shipping, that's $473 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel 9th-gen. Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB video card
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 17 hrs ago
Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell TIMBUK2 Authority Backpack
$94 $129
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell TIMBUK2 Authority Backpack for $94 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- 15" quilted laptop sleeve
- internal organization
- luggage pass through
