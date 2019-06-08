New
$299
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "BIZLT299" cuts that to $299. WIth free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $414 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
Dell Small Business Clearance Sale
At least 45% off
free shipping
Save on a wide range of desktops and laptops
Dell Small Business takes at least 45% off a wide range of laptops and desktops during its clearance sale. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
- Dell Vostro Intel Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $499 ($285 off)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3573 Intel Kaby Lake i5 16" Laptop for $529.99 (pictured, $80 off)
Dell Home · 21 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Pentium Silver Quad 16" Laptop
$293
free shipping
That's a savings of $86 off list price
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 3000 Series 3573 Intel Pentium Silver Gemini Lake 1.1GHz 15.6" Laptop for $292.99 with free shipping. That's $86 off and the lowest price we could find. Features include:
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Dell Inspiron AMD Ryzen 5 Quad 16" 1080p Touch Laptop
$499 $799
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 15 5575 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop in Platinum Silver for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $86.) Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U 2GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED touchscreen
- 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 wks ago
Dell G3 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 2.2GHz 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD, 4GB GPU
$931 $1,250
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 5.6-lb. Dell G3 3579 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Black for $979.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $930.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $28.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1080p IPS LED-backlit LCD
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive with 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$269
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $269 with free shipping. That's a savings of $231 under a similar model with 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
eBay · 3 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
Walmart · 1 day ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in several colors (Purple pictured) for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
New
HP · 2 hrs ago
HP OMEN 17t Coffee Lake i7 Quad 17" 1080p Laptop
$900 $1,100
free shipping
HP offers its 8.3-lb. HP OMEN 17t Intel Coffee Lake R i7 2.2GHz 17.3" 1080p Laptop for $899.99. With free shipping, that's a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Includes Fortnite bundle (2000 V-Bucks, outfit, glider, pickaxe, and back bling) sent via email within 30 days of purchase date.
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.21GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS WLED-backlit display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 2GB GPU
- mini DisplayPort, HDMI, and 3 USB 3.1 ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
Bose SoundTouch Series III Speakers
279
free shipping
That's a savings of at least $70 off list price
Dell Small Business offers the Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in White for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $70 off and the lowest price we could find. This 90-watt speaker features Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, six personalized presets, and an OLED display.
Note: Most retailers are matching this price, including Walmart and Amazon.
Dell Small Business · 21 hrs ago
LG 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV w/ $200 Dell GC
$1,199 $1,599
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the LG 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $200 Dell gift card for $1,199 with free shipping. (The gift card will arrive via email within 20 days.) Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $298. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- LG ThinQ AI w/ Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: 75UM7570PUD
Dell Small Business · 5 hrs ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $989 ($746 off)
- Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
Dell Vostro Desktops
40% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of models and configurations
Dell Small Business takes 40% off select Dell Vostro Desktop PCs via coupon code "VOSTRO40". (The discount applies to the regular price.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after coupon:
- Dell Vostro 3470 Coffee Lake i3 Quad 3.6GHz Small Desktop PC for $427.72 (pictured, $285 off)
- Dell Vostro 3670 Coffee Lake i5 6-Core 2.8GHz Tower Desktop PC for $556.28 ($94 off)
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 wk ago
Dell OptiPlex 7020 Desktops:
from $129
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops, with prices starting from $129. (All items are $219 or less.) Plus, these items bag free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items. Shop Now
Dell Refurbished Store · 5 days ago
Refurb Dell Alienware Area-51 R2 Desktop
$999 $1,499
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store offers the refurbished Dell Alienware Area-51 R2 Intel X-Series Haswell E 3.5GHz 6-Core Gaming PC to $999 with free shipping. That's a savings of $490 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- No operating system
Features
- Intel Core X-Series i7-5930k 3.5GHz Haswell E 6-core processor
- 32GB RAM, 4TB HDD, & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB video card
- 4 x USB 2.0 and 6 x USB 3.0 ports
- gigabit ethernet & Bluetooth 4.0
Dell Small Business · 7 hrs ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Coffee Lake i5 PC
$589
free shipping
That's a savings of $477 off list price
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $589 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $477 off, and the lowest price we could find. Features include:
- Intel Core i5-8500T 2.1GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 3 wks ago
Dell Chromebook 5190 Celeron Dual 12" Laptop
$229 $399
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the 2.8-lb. Dell Chromebook 5190 Intel Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Laptop for $229 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a month ago, $170 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB hard drive
- Google Chrome OS
