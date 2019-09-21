New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 14 3000 Intel Core Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop
$299 $780
free shipping

That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $481 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Tips
  • get this price via coupon code "BIZLT299"
Features
  • Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED display
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/21/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i3 14 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register