Dell Small Business · 31 mins ago
Dell Vostro 14 3000 Comet Lake 14" Laptop
$429 $756
free shipping

That's a $327 savings. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 1TB HD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Published 31 min ago
