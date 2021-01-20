That's $100 under our May mention, $728 under list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core Comet Lake i7-10510U 1.8GHz Quad-Core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB video card
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
It's $584 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3003tpcmdb
That's a savings of $885 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 14" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64 -bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3005tp
It's $491 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Core i7-7560U 2.4GHz processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: EVC156-2BL
Save big on a selection of over 60 laptops. Plus, get an additional 5% off most items when you apply code "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X395 Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 13.3" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $908.99 ($391 low).
It's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD touch LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- can be used as a tablet or laptop
- Model: QWT-00001
It's $180 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Available in Jet Black or Natural Silver.
- 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 195P5AV_1
That's $408 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ps1135
You can shop laptops and desktops at a discount, many of which include the recently-released 11th generation Tiger Lake processor. Monitors, servers, and workstation laptops also see significant price drops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Many items qualify for extra discounts via coupon codes on the product pages.
Save $340 off list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen Intel Core i3-10100T Comet Lake 3.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s008o3080mffusbn
It's $314 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on 13 laptops and 2 desktops. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dell Inspiron 15 3593 10th Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $520 ($280 less than new).
That's $60 under the best price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- Warranty information isn't available.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB1C13001
That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 1920 x 1080 resolution at 60Hz
- 5ms response time
- tilt-adjustable stand
- VGA and HDMI port
- Model: S2319NX
It's $130 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) HD display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
