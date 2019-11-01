New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 13 5391 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 Quad 13.3" Laptop
$709 $999
free shipping

That's $718 off list – a little better than half price! Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Tips
  • Coupon code "DBLT5SP" drops the price.
  • Don't need Windows 10 Pro? Choose Home to drop the price to $667 after coupon.
Features
  • Intel Core Comet Lake i7-10510U 1.8GHz Quad-Core Processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB video card
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
  • Code "DBLT5SP"
  • Published 1 hr ago
