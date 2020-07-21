New
Dell Technologies · 25 mins ago
Dell Vostro 13 5391 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 13.3" Laptop
$779 $1,427
free shipping

That's $20 under our May mention, $648 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution TrueLife LCD
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX250 Graphics Card w/ 2GB
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
