Dell Small Business · 26 mins ago
Dell Vostro 13 5391 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 Quad 13.3" Laptop
$659 $849
free shipping

That's $190 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Use code "DBVLT659" to get this discount.
  • 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav135w10p1c1123
