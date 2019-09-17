New
Dell Small Business · 48 mins ago
Dell Vostro 13 5391 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 Quad 13.3" Laptop
$659 $1,213
free shipping

That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as a savings of $554 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Tips
  • Don't need Windows 10 Pro? Select Windows 10 Home to drop the price to $626.40.
Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav135w10p1c1123
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 13.3 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register