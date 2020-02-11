Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 27 mins ago
Dell Vostro 13 5391 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 Quad 13.3" Laptop
$599 $1,213
free shipping

That's a $60 drop in a month and the best we've seen for this laptop. (It's also a massive $614 off list.) Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 13.3 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register