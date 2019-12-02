Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 36 mins ago
Dell Vostro 13 5391 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 Quad 13.3" Laptop
$599 $1,213
free shipping

It's a $60 drop in a month and the best we've seen for this laptop. (It's also a massive $614 off list.) Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav135w10p1c1123
  • Published 36 min ago
    Verified 9 min ago
