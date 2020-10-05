It's $607 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $179 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to get $238 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 4-core CPU
- 17" FHD+ 1920x1200 (1200p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" for a savings of $433 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" FHD+ 1920x1200 (1200p) touch display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $492 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p1c4106
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save at least $100 with an eligible device trade-in on the newest, lightest Surface laptop. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Available at this price in Platinum.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
It's $20 under our mention from last week, $564 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
It's $448 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $438 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph113r5
Apply coupon code "G5DTAFF25" to take $285 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: S2721QS
That's a savings of $80 off list price.
Update: The price has increased to $239.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S2721D
