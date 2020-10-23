It's $554 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Published 10/23/2020
Verified 10/26/2020
Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $114 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $216 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- This is one of Dell's early Black Friday deals.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.4" 1920x1200 InfinityEdge touch display
- 4GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
Coupon code "4421020" cuts it to $120 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5 2.40GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB SSD
- 14" LCD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $20 under our July mention, $126 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 7th-gen AMD A9-9420e 3.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1336x768 LED touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
It's $110 under list price for this hard to find model.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in Platinum Gray.
- AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC flash memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VS009GUS
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save on a variety of configurations of desktops and laptops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
It's $564 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
It's $792 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p2c7001p
Coupon code "T40SERVER399" drops it to $455 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Xeon E-2224G 3.5GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 8x optical disk drive
- 3.5" chassis
- Model: pe_t40_13548_vi_vp
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
It's $216 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 1TB 7,200 rpm SATA
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: S2721QS
That's the best price we could find by $7, although most retailers charge $180 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2719HR
