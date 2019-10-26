New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 13 5390 Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$549 $1,213
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $215. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Apply coupon code "VOSTRO549" to get this deal.
  • Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 LED Display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Comments
  • Code "VOSTRO549"
  • Expires 10/26/2019
