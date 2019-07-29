New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 13 5370 Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$689
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Vostro 13 5000 Series 5370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $1,099. Coupon code "BBPCLT6" cuts it to $689. With free shipping, that's $90 under last week's mention, $881 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon 530 w/ 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
  • Expires 7/29/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
