Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 13 5370 Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$622 $1,570
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Vostro 13 5000 Series 5370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779. Coupon code "VOSTRO40" drops it to $621.99. With free shipping, that's $157 under last week's mention, $948 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 8GB RAM'; 512GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon 530 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
  • Code "VOSTRO40"
  • Expires 6/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
