New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 13 5301 11th-Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop
$699 $1,256
free shipping

That's $557 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 13.3 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register