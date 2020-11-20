New
Dell Vostro 10th-Gen. i7 Small Desktop
$629 $1,141
It's $512 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
