Use code "DBDTPR349" to get this deal. That's $364 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
You'd pay over $107 more for a variation of this combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
It's $118 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $535 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $922 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, & 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. ($250 off)
It's within $4 of its best-ever price and a good deal for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
Coupon code "2021FEBDEAL3" cuts an extra $200 off several Dell-warrantied builds. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Save on laptops, desktops, and 2-in-1 builds from big brands like HP, Lenovo, and Acer. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the HP Pavilion 15-cs3065st 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $589.99 ($160 off)
That's $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
- Model: cav5880w10ps04b5
It's $762 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512G SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX350 with 2GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
Apply coupon code "VOSTRO40" to save $445 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3006
It's $130 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) HD display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $374 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $734.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $8 under our mention from December, $120 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $49 less than week's price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
It's $49 under our mention from January, $78 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 4.1GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home S mode 64-bit
Sign In or Register