Dell Technologies · 46 mins ago
Dell Vostro 10th-Gen. i3 Small Desktop
$349 $713
Use code "DBDTPR349" to get this deal. That's $364 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "DBDTPR349"
  • Expires 2/15/2021
