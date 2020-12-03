It's $500 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $635 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Apply coupon code "DBBFDTAFF4B" to get $680 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT with 8GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- DVD/RW Drive
Save $728 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav5880w10ph03b7db
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Save big on a variety of configurations and models, from top brands including HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
It's $100 under our August mention, $200 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8 GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8MP64AV_1
Apply coupon code "HOLIDAY7050" to save on a range of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
Save sitewide on laptops, desktops, workstations, monitors, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 3510 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $679 ($116 low).
Save on laptops and desktops designed for work, plus printers, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Note: Click the "Deals" tab and then "Coupons" for codes for additional savings on select models.
This recent release is $521 under list price, which is a massive discount for such a new model.
Update: It's now $529. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $161 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
Most sellers charge close to $160. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.5mm audio and microphone jacks
- 5 USB ports (3 x 3.0 and 2 x 2.0)
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- HDMI to DVI adapter
- 2-foot USB 3.0 cable
- DisplayPort output
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: D3100
It's $108 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U 2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM 256GB SSD
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
It's still at its Black Friday price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 23.8" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2421HN
That's $189 off list, thanks to coupon code "GIFT10". Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
