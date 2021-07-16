Dell Urban Laptop Backpack 15 for $34

That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- fits most laptops up to 15.6"
- adjustable shoulder strap
- double zipper closure
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Most sellers charge $58. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- fits most laptops up to 17"
- zippered compartments
- Model: PO1720P
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
Get this price via coupon code "ACC8EXTRA". You'd pay close to $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- padded PC compartment fits up to 15.6" laptops
- multiple mesh pockets inside and outside
- Model: GX40Z24050
That's $3 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Get up to half off these laptops, desktops, monitors, and more in the best sale we've seen from Dell Technologies this year. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 3510 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $609 ($505 off).
That's a savings of $585. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
That's a savings of $700 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c4050db
That's a savings of $572 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Use coupon code "DTXPSSEAFF79" for s a$600 savings. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8GB GPU
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xd8940ser30haff
It's a savings of $528 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $10 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $117 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
That's $764 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 with 2GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
