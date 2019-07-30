- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Newegg offers the Dell UltraSharp 27" 2560x1440 IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $221.) Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED LCD Monitor with a $50 Prepaid Gift Card for $132.99 with free shipping, Assuming you use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $47, although we saw it for $3 less in May. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Convenience Concepts Designs-2-Go 2-Tier TV / Monitor Swivel Riser Stand in Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 24" 1080p LED LCD Monitor for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Zero-G 27" 1440p HDR LED QHD AMD Freesync Gaming Monitor for $254.99. Coupon code "MN10" cuts that to $229.49. Plus, you'll get $45.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $122. (We saw it for $12 less in our mention from two weeks ago without the points.) Buy Now
Newegg offers the Asus ROG Swift 34" 1440p IPS Curved LED Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync in Gray for $799.99. Coupon code "EMCTCUD43" cuts that to $719.99. With free shipping, that's $71 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $49.) Buy Now
Newegg offers the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $12 under our October mention and the best price we've seen (low today by a buck.) Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these.
Update: Prices now start from $149. Shop Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 5676 AMD Ryzen 7 8-Core Gaming Desktop PC for $685.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $636.99. With free shipping, that's $63 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen for this build. (It's a low now by $63.) Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell 18,000mAh Power Companion Portable Battery Pack bundled with the Dell 65-watt Slim Power Adapter for $94.99 with free shipping. That's $45 off list and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now
