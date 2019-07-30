New
Newegg · 35 mins ago
Dell UltraSharp UP2716D 27" LED-backlit LCD monitor
$300 $900
free shipping

Newegg offers the Dell UltraSharp 27" 2560x1440 IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $221.) Buy Now

Features
  • 2560x1440 native resolution
  • four USB 3.0 ports (one charging port)
  • two USB 3.0 upstream ports
  • DisplayPort, miniDisplayPort, two HDMI
  • Model: UP2716D
↑ less
Buy from Newegg
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/30/2019
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors Newegg Dell
27" Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register