Google Shopping · 50 mins ago
Dell UltraSharp U3417W 34" 21:9 Curved IPS LED Display
$540 $600
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $64. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by ANTonline via Google Shopping.
  • Apply coupon code "19BF10" to get this discount.
Features
  • 3440x1440 21:9 native resolution
  • dual 9-watt speakers
  • 4-port USB 3.0 hub
  • DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs
  • height-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand
  • Model: U3417W
  • Code "19BF10"
  • Expires 12/1/2019
