New
Dell Small Business · 5 mins ago
Dell UltraSharp U2719D 27" LED-Backlit LCD Display
$297 $500
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell UltraSharp U2719D 27" LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $349.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $297.49. With free shipping, that's $83 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $103.) Buy Now
Features
  • 2560x1440 native resolution
  • 4-port USB 3.0 hub
  • height-, tilt-, swivel-, pivot-adjustable stand
  • DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs
  • Model: U2719D
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/20/2019
    Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors Dell Small Business Dell
27" Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register