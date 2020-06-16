This recently-released model is $294 less than B&H Photo Video charges. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Coupon code "STAND4SMALL" will get this price.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI 2.0
- 1 USB Type-C
- 5ms response time
- Height adjustable
- Tilt & swivel
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
- HDMI
- Model: U2419HX
Save at least $24. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 8 ms response time
- VGA DisplayPort
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: E2720H
That beats last month's mention by $51 and is a low by $70 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 240Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- LED edgelight display
- 2 HDMI; 5 USB ports
- Model: AW2521HF
These start at $60 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1080 resolution IPS LCD display
- 2 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort
- 2 7-watt speakers
- Model: 29WN600-W
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1 HDMI input
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Model: LC27F398FWNXZA
Not only are these models discounted by up to 25% off, but by shopping via Dell's Member Purchase Program, you'll get an extra 5% off (prices reflect this discount.) Shop Now at Dell Home
- You'll need to checkout as a guest to get the extra 5% off.
That's $30 under our mention from last month and a savings of $585 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5104b
That's $900 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" (1920 x 1080) 1080p anti-glare LED display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $534 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD
- AMD Radeon 610 Series 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c2068
Use coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL3" to get this discount. There are over 40 items to choose from starting at $319. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That's $185 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3583-5763BLK
Thanks to the included $91 in Rakuten points, that's $342 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Dell via Rakuten.
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 14" FHD IPS LED-backlit touch display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: n25485dmsumk
