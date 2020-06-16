New
Dell UltraSharp 43" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor
$756 $1,050
This recently-released model is $294 less than B&H Photo Video charges. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • Coupon code "STAND4SMALL" will get this price.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 2 HDMI 2.0
  • 1 USB Type-C
  • 5ms response time
  • Height adjustable
  • Tilt & swivel
  • Code "STAND4SMALL"
