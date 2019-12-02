Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 55 mins ago
Dell UltraSharp 27" 1440p IPS LED Monitor
$230 $780
free shipping

That's the best deal we've seen; most stores charge $270 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
  • 4 USB 3.0 downstream ports
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, and mini DisplayPort inputs
  • Model: U2717D
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors B&H Photo Video Dell
27" Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register