That's the best deal we've seen; most stores charge $270 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the second best price we've seen and a low by at least $35 today. Buy Now at Staples
That's a price low by $10 and tied with the best outright price we've seen for any Dell 24" 1080p monitor. Buy Now at eBay
That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $10 cheaper than what most major stores are charging today. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at Staples
That's the lowest price we could find by $82.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
That's $140 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's $28 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $69 under the best price we could find from another Monoprice storefront.) Buy Now at Monoprice
Save big on photography equipment, electronics, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's at least $50 more at other stores. It's also tied as the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Shop for cameras, computers, monitors, audio equipment, TVs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $328, although most retailers charge $500 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
The Dell Home 2019 Black Friday sale is now live. Thanksgiving doorbusters have started and Black Friday doorbusters will be available hourly from 8 am to 10 pm ET on Friday. Save up to 50% on laptops, desktops, electronics, and computer accessories with free shipping -- one standout deal is a budget Inspiron 14" laptop for $130. Shop Now at Dell Home
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
Thanks to the credit, that's $54 under September mention, $47 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $429 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
