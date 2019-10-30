New
B&H Photo Video · 18 mins ago
Dell UltraSharp 27" 1440p IPS LED Display
$269 $719
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen for this and the best deal we could find now by $60. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
  • 5-port USB 3.0 hub
  • DisplayPort and HDMI
  • Height-, tilt-, pivot-, and swivel-adjustable stand
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors B&H Photo Video Dell
27" Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register