That's the lowest price we've seen for this and the best deal we could find now by $60. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Staples
That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we could find by $146. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's tied with our February mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $75.) Buy Now at BuyDig
That's $20 off and a good price for a 22" 1080p monitor, especially one with an IPS panel. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a low by at least $228. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $70 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
It's $101 under what Amazon charges. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's a savings of $16. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we've seen for this computer. (It's the best deal today by $250.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $554 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's $330 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business
That's $13 below our mention from September and the best price we could find by $63 for one in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart
