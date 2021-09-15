Save on select PowerEdge tower and rack server models with deals starting at $599. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell PowerEdge T140 Coffee Lake Celeron Tower Server for $599 ($350 off).
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Apply coupon code "SUPPORTSMALL" to save on up to five items per order. The code applies to OptiPlex, Latitude, Precision PCs, PowerEdge Servers, and select electronics and accessories. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Valid on select items only.
Save an extra 17% off select models via coupon code "SAVE17". Some builds are discounted by 35% off via coupon "SAVE35" (it applies to the list price, however.) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's a $20 drop since July, $562 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on 20 options; some of which drop a further 17% via coupon code "SAVE17". Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Inspiron 15 3000 Intel Celeron 15.6" Laptop with 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD for $273.07 after coupon ($137 off list).
Save up to 45% on a selection of desktops. Plus, apply coupon code "SAVE17" to snag an extra 17% off select Inspiron and XPS desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 10th Gen. i5 Desktop for $621.67 after code "SAVE17".
Sign In or Register