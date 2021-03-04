Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 5502 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $799 ($342 off list).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Make any video conference as fun or professional as you want with Zoom's collection of background images and videos. Shop Now
Make Zoom meetings more interesting with these movie backgrounds. Shop Now
- Pictured is Spider-Man from Into the Spiderverse.
- digital download
Participate in free courses related to tech skills, personal growth & wellness, and productivity. Shop Now at Udemy
- Scroll down to find the free courses offered.
- online video courses
That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 1 yellow sticky thermal paper roll
It's $311 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 256 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $51 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $490 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681w10ps2075db
That's $19 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3006
Sign In or Register