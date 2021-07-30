Dell Technologies Quarterly Business Sale: discounts on laptops, desktops, more

Vostro, OptiPlex, PowerEdge: all of these unusual words and more are discounted in this sale, some via coupon codes (where noted on the sale page). Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
Save on 17 models from Acer, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Razer Blade 15 RZ09-03304E42-R3U1 i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $1,899 ($200 low).
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Add a touch screen to your laptop for $50. Click on "Customize & Buy" to get this option.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
It's a savings of $369 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $54 under the best price we could find for the PC without the stand elsewhere. (Note: The monitor is not included, as detailed below.) Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- The pictured monitor is not included, only the stand. (This PC is designed to fit inside a custom monitor stand to look like an AIO PC.) Other stands that support larger monitors are available for purchase separately.
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-1145G7 Tiger Lake 2.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 35 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- OptiPlex Ultra Height Adjustable Stand (Pro2) for 19" to 27" displays
- Model: s010o3090uffus
It's $625 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c7500
Apply coupon code "LTDeal1" to get this price; a $50 drop from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) WVA Display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's a savings of $542 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
