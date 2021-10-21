Save on a range of laptops and desktops for your home or office. Many builds are discounted by 35% by coupon "SAVE35" (eligible items are marked.) Otherwise, the discounts are reflected in the prices on the product pages. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Published 8 min ago
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- New, rounded design
- Redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android Apps
- Improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Apply coupon code "STREAM20" to drop it to $80. That's a savings of $399 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- over 150 live channels
- 500,000+ TV shows & movies
- Spanish channels available
- manage all streaming services in one location
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
Take up to 45% off a range of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $569 ($458 off).
That's $607 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
Save on a selection of 15 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Intel Celeron N4020 15.6" Laptop for $269 ($141 off).
That's a savings of $191 off list price and a $50 drop from last week. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (includes Windows 11 upgrade)
