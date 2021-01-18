You can shop laptops and desktops at a discount, many of which include the recently-released 11th generation Tiger Lake processor. Monitors, servers, and workstation laptops also see significant price drops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Many items qualify for extra discounts via coupon codes on the product pages.
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Make any video conference as fun or professional as you want with Zoom's collection of background images and videos. Shop Now
That's the best price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Core i7-7560U 2.4GHz processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: EVC156-2BL
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
It's $584 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3003tpcmdb
It's $491 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $885 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 14" FHD 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64 -bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3005tp
Save $340 off list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen Intel Core i3-10100T Comet Lake 3.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s008o3080mffusbn
Sign In or Register