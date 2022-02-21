New
Dell Technologies · 25 mins ago
At least 42% off
free shipping
Save on nearly 20 servers. Pictured is the lowest priced item, the Dell PowerEdge T150 Tower Server for $719 ($616 off). Plus, select items are bundled with free ProSupport packages. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies · 1 wk ago
Dell Technologies Tech Refresh Server Deals
Up to 54% off
free shipping
These servers are marked at least 42% off, with tower servers starting from $719 and rack servers from $1,179. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Tips
- Pictured is the PowerEdge T340 Celeron Tower Server for $1,029 ($1,105 off).
New
Dell Technologies · 3 hrs ago
Dell Technologies Presidents Day Sale
Laptops from $299, desktops from $499
free shipping
Over two dozen builds are marked up to 48% off. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies · 2 wks ago
Dell XPS 11th-Gen. i7 Desktop PC w/ NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660
$1,099 $1,460
free shipping
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to take $361 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
Features
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive + 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (includes free Windows 11 upgrade license)
New
Dell Technologies · 3 hrs ago
Dell Vostro 5510 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM
$879 $1,613
free shipping
That's $734 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
Features
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11390H 3.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 license)
Dell Technologies · 2 wks ago
Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen i5 Desktop PC
$679 $1,241
free shipping
That's $562 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
Features
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
