Over two dozen builds are marked up to 48% off. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Shop and save on desktops, laptops, and accessories. Shop Now at CyberPowerPC
- Pictured is the CyberPowerPC 12th-Gen. Intel Core i9-12900K Gaming Desktop for $2895 ($500 off).
Shop discounts on HP, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, ASUS, Element, Acer, and LG. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Dell 24" FHD LED FreeSync Monitor for $150 ($50 off list).
Save $188 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Intelligent Technology Limited INC. via Walmart.
- Intel Celeron J3455 1.5GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
That's $68 off, and a good way to pick this up without looking to third-party eBay sellers or overseas stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Chuwi via Amazon.
- Intel Celeron J4125 2.0 GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to take $361 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive + 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (includes free Windows 11 upgrade license)
These servers are marked at least 42% off, with tower servers starting from $719 and rack servers from $1,179. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the PowerEdge T340 Celeron Tower Server for $1,029 ($1,105 off).
That's $562 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
That's $514 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
Sign In or Register