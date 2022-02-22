12 of these 27 builds are discounted by 40% or more – save on Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS models. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Compact Desktop PC for $529 ($498 off).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on a selection of 10 configurations. Prices start at $659. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies to refurbished items.
They've also got desks and chairs marked as much as 55% off. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the LG gram Core i5 15.6" Laptop for $699.99 (a low by $450).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $35; pickup may be available.
Save $188 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Intelligent Technology Limited INC. via Walmart.
- Intel Celeron J3455 1.5GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 1K4J3AV_1
Over two dozen builds are marked up to 48% off. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to take $361 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive + 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (includes free Windows 11 upgrade license)
That's $734 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11390H 3.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 license)
These servers are marked at least 42% off, with tower servers starting from $719 and rack servers from $1,179. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the PowerEdge T340 Celeron Tower Server for $1,029 ($1,105 off).
Sign In or Register