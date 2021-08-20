Dell Technologies Office Anywhere Sale: Up to 42% off

Save on select laptops, desktops, and servers. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $329 ($31 off).
-
Published 6 hr ago
Verified 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a great price on a brand name desktop with a quad-core CPU. Buy Now at Staples
- A 90-day Staples warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-3770 3.4GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: BTG-00030579
Save $197 off list price.
Update: The price dropped to $342.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (S mode)
Apply coupon code "YES2BTSDEAL" to save 35% off sitewide (45% off applies to items priced $599+) on refurbished laptops, desktops, and more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded from this coupon.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Save $280 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H 2.6GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
That's a savings of $30. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- Up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
Apply coupon code "DN20" for the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at StackSocial
- video downloader & converter for YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, and any video sharing site
- for Windows or Mac
Apply coupon code "NDNXAJPL" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view a full list of compatible devices.
- Sold by SunFly Technologies via Amazon.
- aluminum alloy exterior
- Model: XGL-H03
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, iPads, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- Students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is sign up.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
Save at least $677 on three Vostro 5301 configurations, each featuring an 11th-Generation Intel CPU, 13.3" 1080p display, 8GB RAM, Windows 10 Pro, and either a 256GB or 512GB SSD. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Get two Vostro 7500 builds at half price, starting at $849 – each features a 10th-generation Intel CPU, 15.6" 1080p display, 8GB RAM, a 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU, and Windows 10 Pro. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's $648 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $10 under our June mention, $490 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv5890w10pcml02b5
Apply coupon code "STUDENT200" for a savings of $320 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2, and 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: i3505-A542BLK-PUS
That's $764 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav135w10p1c3006
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to get this deal. That's $277 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price dropped to $1,259.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register