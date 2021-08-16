Dell Technologies Office Anywhere Sale: Up to 42% off

Save on select laptops, desktops, and servers. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Celeron Gemini Lake 15.6" Laptop for $299 (low by $30).
Published 20 min ago
Save on a selection of Apple products including watches, iPads, and AirPods. Shop Now at Target
- Plus, RedCard holders get an extra 5% off. (See the related offer below.)
- Pictured is the Apple Watch Nike SE GPS Smartwatch for $237.50 after RedCard discount ($13 low).
Save on internal and external hard drives as well as USB flash drives. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $25 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Verbatim PinStripe 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $38.99 (low by $9)
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, iPads, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- Students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is sign up.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $300 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
That's $10 under our June mention, $490 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv5890w10pcml02b5
That's $562 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD + 1TB 7,200rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's a savings of $545 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SAVE12" to get this deal. That's $252 under our July mention, $513 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 17" 1920x1200 Infinity Edge display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smx17w10p2c1600
