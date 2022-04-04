Take up to 50% off a range of desktops and laptops, and get up to 5 years of included ProSupport with your purchase. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Expires 4/4/2022
Published 20 min ago
Save $20 on this freehand writing experience for Windows 10. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- take notes, plan your day, draw a sketch, and more
Apply coupon code "SUPAGEAR2202" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SupaGear via Amazon.
- supports hard drives up to 8TB
- offline backup
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
Use this highly rated software to organize your thoughts and ideas into a mind map with just a few clicks. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- auto-layout
- annotate with touchscreen or pen
- Sync to OneDrive
- add pictures, shapes, colors, flags, and more
That's $111 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake octa-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCLe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (Windows 11 license included)
That's $514 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
Stay productive wherever life takes you. Save up to 46% off over 20 configurations of laptops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Pentium Silver 15.6" Laptop for $299 ($141 off).
That's $141 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (with Windows 11 Pro upgrade license)
